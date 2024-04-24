Trucker allegedly intimidates L-plater during reckless highway drive

A truck driver who allegedly intimidated an L-plater in the Central West has been hit with reckless driving charges.
Behind the wheel of a B-Double, the 29-year-old allegedly flashed and tailgated the new road user on the Newell Highway near Peak Hill sometime before 1.30pm, April 9.
The learner and supervising passenger approached police later that day with footage of the alleged incident.
A reckless and negligent driving was issued on April 17. The Victorian man will appear before Parkes Local Court on June 6.
