Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Thief with 'a lot of form' filmed brandishing knife in victim's home

By Staff Reporters
April 24 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who was filmed brandishing a kitchen knife and can of drink during a break and enter is set to remain in jail after appearing in court.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.