Thief with 'a lot of form' filmed brandishing knife in victim's home

A man who was filmed brandishing a kitchen knife and can of drink during a break and enter is set to remain in jail after appearing in court.
Jamal Peter Thomas Kenneth Cutmore of Scarborough Street, Orange, was one of four people who were filmed on CCTV inside a house at Canowindra on February 17, 2024.
According to court documents, Cutmore and three other males attended the rural property about 6.10pm while the resident was out.
The Canowindra home was fitted with an internal motion-activated CCTV camera which sends alerts to the victim's mobile when motion in the area is detected.
The victim was out of mobile reception when 23-year-old Cutmore and the other males arrived at the home and removed a fly-screen from the back door before opening an unlocked sliding door and entering the premises.
Between 6.13pm to 6.19pm the four males moved throughout the home taking numerous items before leaving.
Their movement was captured on CCTV with Cutmore seen brandishing the victim's kitchen knife in his right hand and holding a can of drink in his left.
The female victim regained mobile reception about 6.55pm and received a notification about the motion-activated camera.
She viewed the footage and saw all four males in her lounge room and contacted the police.
About 7.30pm, police attended the location and spoke with the victim who said her home had been ransacked with multiple items missing.
As a result Cutmore was charged with stealing a pink jewellery box containing a pair of silver earrings and a pair of rose gold earrings, two 700ml Bundaberg rum bottles, a kitchen knife, two stubby holders, two cans of Gordon gin, an Apple Macbook Pro Laptop, Apple iPhone 7, Apple iPhone 9, brown leather handbag, $60 gift voucher for "Bushman's Boots and All".
He was also accused of stealing a pack of medium Bonds briefs, pack of Bonds socks, box of Lindt loveheart chocolate, box of Ferraro Rocher chocolate, a box of antiviral medication, a box of prescription Endone and a Ringers Western leather wallet.
Police later found the kitchen knife and two 700ml Bundaberg rum bottles within a Toyota Rav4 on Jindalee Circuit Cowra that had been reported stolen.
Cutmore was also charged with dishonestly obtaining property by deception in relation to the Rav4 after he allegedly filled it with $44.21 worth of unleaded petrol at Cowra without paying for it.
He filled the car with the petrol at 5.10pm on February 17, before the break and enter.
According to the court documents, Cutmore was in the backseat of the vehicle when it stopped at the Ampol petrol station at Grenfell Road, Cowra.
He was filmed on CCTV getting out of the vehicle and filled it with petrol before getting back into the vehicle, which drove away.
Cutmore was arrested about 3.30pm on February 22, 2024, after police saw him riding a pushbike in Orange.
He was seen riding down the Royal Hotel driveway towards Lords Place.
Police intercepted him and placed him under arrest.
At the time of offending Cutmore was subject to intensive correction orders that are not set to end until February 7, 2026.
He was still in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court for sentencing on Thursday, April 18, 2024.
Solicitor Andrew Rolfe said the intensive correction orders have been revoked resulting him Cutmore serving them in full-time jail.
However, Mr Rolfe said a review of the ICOs was scheduled for May 1, 2024.
"He recognises full-time custody will be the outcome today," Mr Rolfe said.
Mr Rolfe said Cutmore did not complete schooling and lost his father at an early stage in life.
He also submitted a letter of apology that was written on Cutmore's behalf due to his client's low literacy levels.
Magistrate David Day said he remembered when Cutmore's family moved to Orange from Cowra to keep him out of trouble and away from his antisocial peers and drugs only for him to find new antisocial peers in Orange.
"I'm worried that he's going to become institutionalised," Mr Day said.
Mr Day referred to Cutmore's letter. "Family and friends and community feel scared of him and 'don't want to be around me'," Mr Day said.
"The problem is he's got a lot of form," Mr Day said.
"It's a matter in my view that should attract a sentence with minimum two years.
"He's crossed the custody threshold, it's serious offending
"I'm aware of Mr Cutmore's background and I'm aware that [irrespective] of where he lives he's attracted to antisocial peers of his age or younger and drugs."
Mr Day sentenced Cutmore to 18 months of full-time jail with a six-month non-parole period from February 22, 2024 to August 21, 2024.
He also sentenced Cutmore to a supervised three-year community correction order requiring rehabilitation and treatment for stealing the petrol.
The CCO will begin after Cutmore is released from custody.
