Woman found dead and man arrested following early morning welfare check

A man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a Central West home.
At about 1.50am on Monday, April 22, emergency services were called a home on Young Street, Forbes, after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman.
Officers from Central West Police District attended and located the deceased body of woman inside. She is yet to be formally identified, however police believe she was in her late 20s.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death has commenced.
A man was arrested at a property in Fifield, roughly 100km away from the crime scene, and has been taken to Parkes Police Station, where he is assisting police with inquiries.
Investigations are ongoing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.