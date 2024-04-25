Remembered: Successful Sunday Commemoration for Anzacs

The 16th annual ANZAC Sunday Commemoration Service was held in the Neville War Memorial Park on Sunday, April 21, 2024 under warm pleasant skies.
The service was organised by Scally Radburn and the Neville Village Hall Trust Association. The service attracted a goodly crowd of upwards of 60 people.
Crs John Newstead and Bruce Reynolds represented the Blayney Shire Council.
The street was closed for the annual march which moved off from Neville Siding at 11.15 am.
The Parade was led by Pipe Major Tim Arnott and the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band of Orange; followed by war veterans, Australian Defence Veterans and relatives of service personnel; pupils of Neville Public School, military vehicles were driven by David Howell and Bob McNeill of the Orange Historical District Car Club.
After the Parade took up their respective positions in War Memorial Park, a catafalque guard was mounted by five cadets from 329 Squadron, Orange, Australian Air Force Cadets.
Denis Chamberlain OAM who has carried out the task of MC for the last 14 years as usual did an excellent job, acknowledged the Wiradjuri Nation both past and present, War veterans and service personnel and relatives of our ANZAC's. He then read the ANZAC Prologue for 2024.
An apology was read out for the Independent member for Calare, Andrew Gee MP.
During the Opening and welcome to the gathering Cr John Newstead spoke well on the spirit of ANZAC.
After speaking of the district soldiers the new plaque for the district Boer War memorial was unveiled by Cr Bruce Renolds and Scally Radburn when the Union Jack flag was drawn away revealing the new plaque.
Lay minister David Kingham (Uniting Church) delivered the Opening Prayer. During wreath laying Pipe Major Tim Arnott, conducted Canobolas Highland Pipe Band in the playing of "The Lament".
Two pupils of the Neville Public School read the four prayers on behalf of their fellow pupils and school.
The ANZAC Prologue and later the Commemoration Address was delivered by Lay minister David Kingham. Bugler Derrick Johns provided the music on his trumpet for the Last Post and Reveille and also the Recessional Hymn.
The MC recited the Ode to the Fallen. The flag being lowered to half mast for Last Post by Commander Adele Jones, 329 Squadron, Orange, Australian Air Force Cadets and again raised for the sounding of Reveille.
The Lord's Prayer and later the Benediction were offered by Lay minister David Kingham. Councillor Bruce Reynolds thanked those who played some major part in conducting the 40 minute service.
The Canobolas Highland Pipe Band played the music for the singing of the Australian National Anthem of which two verses were sung. The catafalque guard was dismounted. To dismiss the parade the Canobolas Highland Pipe Band played their instruments as they marched off the parade ground.
The gathering then made their way to the Neville Hall for a light luncheon of which was a pleasant occasion.
