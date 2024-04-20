Bouffler brings out the show-and-go as Bulls hold off fast-finishing Warriors

Lincoln Bouffler is wise beyond his years; at least that's what his play on Saturday indicated.
With the wind "howling pretty bad" at Wade Park, the Molong Bulls halfback decided the best place for the ball to be was in his grasp.
"The long ball wasn't really an option today so I just thought I'd give them a bit of show and go, keep it safe in my hands," Bouffler said.
Taking on an Orange United side competing in their first Woodbridge Cup youth league season, that tactic worked a treat in the first half as the Bulls went into the break 16-0 up.
But the Warriors weren't done yet.
Two quick tries coming out of the break and the deficit was cut to four.
"I think we might have switched off for those first couple minutes in that second half," Bouffler sad.
"The United boys got a good roll on but we came back strong."
The Bulls then extended their lead to ten through Cody Peschka's second try of the day.
"I was out there calling for it because I was unmarked," the centre said.
"I wanted them to get the ball out there, because there was nobody out there."
The Warriors kept banging on the door and Jackson Slaldeck made things 22-18 with a few minutes left on the clock.
That's as close as the home side would come with the defending premiers holding on for their second win in as many games.
Despite the loss, Warriors coach Scott Campbell was upbeat about a team who had just one training session together prior to the April 20 game.
"I said to the kids that they had nothing to lose today," he added.
"I wanted them to build some combinations and that's what they did in that second half.
"Two or three more weeks and kids getting a bit more faith in each other, I've got no doubt we can go really well in this comp."
Orange United will travel to Grenfell next week while the Bulls travel to Eugowra to take on the Cowra Magpies.
