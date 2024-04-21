See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend, Part I

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Carla went to the Hawks Season Launch on Friday. She also went along to The Aussie Nightmarkets at Anzac Park. She has gotten photos of people partying at the Greenhouse and Parkview.
Carla was at the Raise the Wings Orange Dinner on Saturday, which was raising money and awareness for Little Wings, who provide free flights and ground transport to seriously ill children throughout rural and regional NSW.
Carla also dropped into the wedding of Jack and Samantha Daintith on Saturday.
See who was at the Ophir Gold Cup on Friday in this gallery.
Catch part two of this gallery on Wednesday morning.
