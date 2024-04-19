See who enjoyed a golden day at the Orange Races

The Ophir Orange Gold Cup was on Friday. Racegoers enjoyed a lovely day trackside, despite the cool weather, with an eight day program, fashions on the fields, food vans, entertainment and more.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman captured some of the smiling faces at Park.
Sally Martin won the fashions on the field best dressed lady.
Racing Orange had a large prize for the winners of fashions, including a night at The Post Guesthouse in Carcoar and a 10 course dinner for two. There were also prizes from Cosmedic Collective, Angullong Wines, Coopers Brewery, Price Attack, flowers and more.
The next Orange race meeting isn't until October for the Australian National Field Day Races on the 11th.
Do you love knowing what's on in Orange? Never miss another event in town, sign up to our What's On email to have all the information you need (including weather) land in your inbox on Thursday afternoon!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.