Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend, part II

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated April 24 2024 - 9:41am, first published April 21 2024 - 6:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos from the parties and events across Orange

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.