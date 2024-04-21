See who was out and about in Orange over the weekend, part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Carla went to the Hawks Season Launch on Friday. She also went along to The Aussie Nightmarkets at Anzac Park. She has gotten photos of people partying at the Greenhouse and Parkview.
Carla was at the Raise the Wings Orange Dinner on Saturday, which was raising money and awareness for Little Wings, who provide free flights and ground transport to seriously ill children throughout rural and regional NSW.
Carla also dropped into the wedding of Jack and Samantha Daintith on Saturday.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Get all the very best headlines straight in your inbox, by signing up to our morning and evening newsletters. You will get news, community news, sporting news and photo galleries twice a day. Simply fill out this form.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.