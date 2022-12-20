WINNING a premiership together as Carcoar Crows - it was a moment brothers Nathan and Nic Barlow enjoyed so much that they are now about to embark on another league adventure together.
The Bathurst brothers this week were confirmed as two of the Blayney Bears' new recruits for season 2023.
It will mark the first full-length season that 21-year-old Nic and his 18-year-old brother Nate will play together on the same team.
It's something that Nic can't wait to experience.
"I'm really looking forward to playing with him, I'm really excited," he said.
"We had a run for Carcoar in the Community Cup, our old boy played over there back in his day so we got asked to play over there. That was the first time I'd ever played with him.
"I got asked to go to a few different clubs and we were both sort of talking about how we'd like to have a year together.
"So after playing with Carcoar we both decided we'd have a year over there at Blayney. That's where most of the Carcoar guys are playing, so that's how it all sort of came about."
Before uniting as Carcoar Crows in late October, the Barlows had played at different clubs in different competitions for 2022.
Nic captained the St Pat's under 21s in the pre-season Western competition from lock - they made it to the grand final - then switched to play for Canowindra in the Woodbridge Cup.
His move to the Tigers came about due to his relationship with Canowindra coach Kevin Grimshaw.
"I love Kevy, I jumped ship from Panthers back in 2018 to go to Pat's with Kevy," Nic said.
The Tigers fell one win short of making the Woodbridge Cup grand final, going down 28-26 to Manildra.
As for Nate, he formed part of the Bathurst Panthers' front row in the Western under 18s competition.
They also fell one win short of making the grand final, suffering a shock 18-16 semi-final loss to Bathurst rivals St Pat's.
But Nate's efforts for Panthers saw him pick up both the coach's award and the Guy Weekes Memorial at the club's presentation night.
That's why Nic, although being called a 'superstar' by Blayney vice-president Adam Hornby, thinks Nate will be a player to watch next year.
"He was named most likely to succeed at Panthers. I enjoyed playing alongside him out at Carcoar because he'd never really played alongside men," Nic said.
"I didn't know how he'd handle it, but he handled it easy.
"There was a bit of banter between us we were playing at Carcoar and they'd pull out the three, two, one and they'd pull out Barlow and he'd always say they'd go us mixed up and picked the wrong Barlow.
"But for sure I think he'll do well. I think he'll have a cracking year next year."
While the Community Cup was only four-team competition with a handful of games, the Crows beating Portland 30-12 in the decider, the challenge the Barlows will face with Blayney will be much bigger.
Though the Bears will be playing in reserve grade, it will likely be as part of a new Western premiership involving both Group 10 and Group 11 teams.
The goal is to set up the Bears for a tilt at the Peter McDonald Premiership in 2024.
So while Nic said he'd never imagined being a Bear - "not in a million years" - he was more than happy to sign up to wear the maroon and white when offered the chance.
"I couldn't be happier going over there next year. I'm excited and looking forward to it all," he said.
"When I was talking to Adam [Hornby] about it all, rebuilding the club to get back into first grade, it was a bit of a challenge I wanted to have a crack at.
"I don't mind being in reserve grade at all, I'm sort of taking a step back from the whole super competitive stuff, I'm just playing it now to enjoy playing it with my mates and have a good.
"We'll be straight into it after Chrissy, I think that will be the plan."
