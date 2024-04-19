New flights linking Orange and Queensland confirmed: 'next generation' planes on the way

A new and exclusive service linking Queensland to Orange will bring 'next generation' airlines to the city.
National Jet Express (NJE), a Rex Group member, has confirmed the commencement of weekly charter services between Brisbane and Orange for mining and civil contractor SEE Civil.
These services represent NJE's eighth destination on the east coast of Australia since commencing services from Brisbane in July 2023.
The Orange service marks the airline's first port in NSW.
Chief Operating Officer, Robin Furber said NJE's "state-of-the-art" De Havilland Dash 8-400NG aircraft will be used as the service. That aircraft is part of NJE's next generation fleet.
"Rex has a proud and long history of services to Orange via our scheduled services to Sydney. This charter service further grows our Group's presence in the region," Furber said.
The Dash 8-400NG aircraft has capacity for up to 82 passengers and, a statement from NJE says, with its jet-like speeds and modern, comfortable passenger cabin, it has become the aircraft of choice for the mining, resources and construction industry.
NJE also recently took delivery of a seventh 104-seater Embraer E190 aircraft.
Alongside its new Orange service, NJE also flies in and out of regional centres like Gladstone, Rockhampton, Moranbah and Emerald in Queensland, and over 20 inland ports in Western Australia.
