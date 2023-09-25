Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Rex cuts flights to Orange, blaming rivals 'pillaging' pilots

By Stephanie Gardiner
Updated September 25 2023 - 10:52am, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rex Airlines has accused competitors such as Qantas of "pillaging" its regional pilots, forcing more cuts to services between the country - including Orange - and the city.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.