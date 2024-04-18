Central Western Daily
All the smiles as schools collide at preseason rugby union festival

CF
By Carla Freedman
Updated April 19 2024 - 7:32am, first published 7:30am
Pictures by Carla Freedman

There's no rest for these athletes as three schools have come together for a preseason rugby games at Kinross Wolaroi School this week.

CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

