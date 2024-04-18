All the smiles as schools collide at preseason rugby union festival

There's no rest for these athletes as three schools have come together for a preseason rugby games at Kinross Wolaroi School this week.
Rugby union players at all four schools are playing multiple games over the first week of the holidays to get the teams fighting fit for the 2024 season.
Waverly College and Cranbrook School have made the trip from Sydney for the competition and the Marist College Canberra have headed north.
Central Western Daily photographer captured some smiling pictures while she was capturing the action at Kinross on Thursday. Check out the photos in the gallery above.
Marist is one of two dominant rugby schools in Canberra, alongside rivals St Edmund's College, and has produced the likes of Wallaby Joe Roff, NBA star Patrick Mills, AFL player Phil Davis and Parramatta Eels forward Bailey Simmonsson.
Waverley has a long list of sporting alumni including Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney, Wallabies Owen Finegan and Morgan Turinui and NRL players Ronald Volkman and Davvy Moale.
