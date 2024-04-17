Who was playing schoolboy rugby at Kinross?

It might be school holidays but there's no break for rugby union sides as the schoolboy season rapidly approaches.
Kinross Wolaroi School is hosting three schools in a festival of preseason rugby from April 16-18.
Visiting from Sydney's Eastern Suburbs are Waverley College and Cranbrook School while Marist College Canberra has also made the trip.
On Tuesday (April 16) Marist took on Cranbrook with the latter winning 24-12 while on the main field Kinross clashed with Waverley with the visitors winning 19-14.
The Orange school is preparing for another season in the Independent Sporting Association (ISA) rugby tournament.
They enjoyed a positive season in 2023, winning the all-important grudge match 36-19 against St Stanislaus' in Bathurst.
Marist is one of two dominant rugby schools in Canberra, alongside rivals St Edmund's College, and has produced the likes of Wallaby Joe Roff, NBA star Patrick Mills, AFL player Phil Davis and Parramatta Eels forward Bailey Simmonsson.
Waverley has a long list of sporting alumni including Sydney Swans star Isaac Heeney, Wallabies Owen Finegan and Morgan Turinui and NRL players Ronald Volkman and Davvy Moale.
