'A massive relief' for Orange mum after five weeks of homelessness

After weeks of uncertainty and more than a hundred applications, Amanda Woodford has found a home.
On March 9, the Central Western Daily published a story on the Orange mother's upcoming homelessness battle in which she described the series of unfortunate events that led to that points, including a stroke in 2023.
In the aftermath, she contacted homelessness information and referral service Link2Home which managed to get Ms Woodford and her two sons a place to live temporarily.
Every Thursday, Ms Woodford would have to re-apply, a task she dreaded.
"Wednesday night we packed everything up ready to go again because we didn't know if we'd be able to stay," she said.
But after that first week, Ms Woodford was assured that the home they were staying in was for crisis accommodation and would not be used to house visitors for Food Week or the myriad of other Easter events.
While her short-term battle was won, she still needed to secure a permanent home to live.
In the five months since she first was notified of her impending eviction, the mother-of-two estimated she'd applied for roughly 160 homes.
"You go to open houses and there's like 30 other people there," Ms Woodford said.
"It feels like they've already decided before you go there."
After five weeks of living in crisis accommodation and with hope fading, Ms Woodford received a call from the real estate agent of her previous house and told about a Glenroi home that she thought was a "good fit".
Ms Woodford applied and one day while sitting in her car, received a call to say the house was hers if she wanted it.
"It was a massive relief," she said.
"With all the stress I was under, I couldn't get out whole sentences. My speech is finally better and my whole body is relaxed.
"There's a media stigma of people who are homeless and an image of people who are homeless. It's not that any more. This can happen to anyone."
