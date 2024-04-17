No ACL, no worries: Porch defies injury to lead newfound Bears tribe

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is enough to make most people sit out the season.
Not Lilly Porch.
The Blayney Bears captain was in fine form on Sunday (April 14), scoring two tries as her side defeated Orange United Warriors 28-22 at King George VI Oval.
She would have had a hat-trick after the home side almost went the length of the field but the kick didn't sit up for Porch who was in the clear.
Speaking post-game, Porch said she was loving her time with the Bears though admitted she might need to take a break at season's end.
"I moved to Blayney last year so this is my second year with the club," she said.
"But I did my ACL at the end of last year so I'm playing with no ACL at the moment so it might be my last year until I get surgery.
"It's a really good club to be a part of. Coming from Orange I played for a few clubs there and wouldn't have it any other way."
The Bears failed to win a game in 2023, their last as part of Group 10.
But after two rounds in 2024 Blayney are unbeaten, following their first up win against fellow Woodbridge Cup newcomers Cowra Magpies.
"It's so good having a new side this year that's come out and had a second win in a row," she said.
"Coming from Group 10 where we lost every game last year.
"We've been training really hard and we've got some more numbers this year so it's been really good."
"We've got Ruby Hewitt in the forward, Montanah Fenton who scored a few tries down there, she's got legs. Kiara Blyth as well.
"So far it's really good. I feel like Woodbridge is a bit more at our level.
"It's a really good bunch of girls to be around."
