Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

No ACL, no worries: Porch defies injury to lead newfound Bears tribe

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 17 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) is enough to make most people sit out the season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.