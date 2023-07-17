In an otherwise barren weekend for footy in Orange, Blayney Bears and Orange CYMS managed to put on a show at King George VI Oval.
CYMS showed why they are one of the premiership favourites for the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership, defeating Bears 42-10.
They remain in second place on the Group 10 ladder, two points behind Bathurst St Pat's.
Check out the full gallery of action shots above.
