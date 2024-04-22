MIND YOUR BUSINESS | New addition to Orange shopping hub revealed

The Original Mattress Factory has opened in Orange.
The shop has opened in the former Sheridan store in the Orange Homemakers Centre.
It will celebrate its opening with an official launch party on Saturday, May 4.
Store manager Jess Bray said the business is Australian owned and run.
"This is the 52nd store that they've opened," Miss Bray said.
"Everything is OMF brand so we design and own them all ... they are all our brands, most of them are Australian made and if not we import and they are still designed by us.
"They are either made in Sydney or Melbourne, which is good because it means you can have some of them made in long singles so you can have them together in different sizes."
She said the most popular are the Cloud and Hamilton styles with three people on Saturday fighting over who would get the one in stock and they all ended up buying a Hamilton.
"They are a medium and a firm," she said.
"[Hamilton] was also one of our most popular in Bathurst too, I worked in Bathurst for two and a half years before coming here," she said.
There are also mattresses for pets.
Miss Bray said there are many different mattress types to choose from all in the same brand including mattresses that can go on adjustable and movable beds.
They can also take away the old mattresses.
"I just had someone before buy a mattress and they realised it was in a box and they could take it but still wanted their old one taken away so that's booked in for them tomorrow to still get that taken away," Miss Bray said.
"We also have a 30-night guarantee here ... if you buy a mattress protector at the same time as you buy a mattress you have 30 nights to try your mattress so if in that 30 nights.
"Maybe if you tried it and its a bit harder than you thought when you start sleeping on it, because laying on it in store does not feel the same as when you're at home trying to go to sleep, within that 30 nights you can let us know and we can swap it to one of equal value or we can swap it and you just pay the difference."
In addition to mattresses, Miss Bray said OMF sells mattress protectors, pillows, quilts and beds including the movable beds, gas-lift beds with storage underneath and beds that have usb connections so people can charge their devices.
Natalie McIver has started her debut business Trix and Floss in Orange.
The business involves reusing fabric to create beautiful new bags.
Miss McIver launched the business at the Orange Botanic Gardens on Saturday, April 20, 2024.
The business is named after her childhood dogs Trix and Floss.
"I ummed and ahhed about what to call it for a long time but I just wanted to keep it clean and simple and a bit personal and easy to remember," she said.
Miss McIver said her mother and maternal grandmother taught her to sew, which led to the creation of her business.
"I had been making bags for a really long time for family and friends and everyone really loved them and they always said to me I should sell them," she said.
"It was just a bit of a creative outlet for me and I just decided to see how I'd go selling some and I also like the idea of saving vintage and nice fabrics from being thrown out.
"My goal is to have all the fabrics for my bags ... I make sure it is all sourced from fabric that's either been donated to me or is sourced second hand.
"The great thing about that is you find a lot of fabrics second hand that just aren't made any more, prints that aren't made any more."
Miss McIver said she particularly likes vintage fabrics which she says are more unique and she also gives each bag a fun name.
"I just try and make things that are as sustainable as possible because there's some ridiculous percentage of items that are donated to op shops that just get thrown out and sent to the dump so I'm just trying to make a little dint in that and raise awareness of the extent of waste that happens," she said.
In addition to starting the business Miss McIver also runs the Dogs of Orange Instagram page.
She will also launch her Trix and Floss products on social media.
Raku izakaya is now selling Japanese ramen.
The popular Japanese restaurant started selling ramen from April 16.
There are three options Tonkotsu Shoyu, which is a soy-based pork broth; Lava Ramen, which is a spicy soy-based pork broth; and Yasai Ramen, which is miso-based vegetable broth and is vegan friendly.
The ramen will be available for lunch only and takeaway is available.
