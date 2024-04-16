Waterpark plans clear first hurdle... and everything else at council

Plans for a large inflatable water park at Lake Canobolas have passed the first hurdle.
A controversial development, $4 million house plan and an event to support men's mental health were also raised at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
The following is a brief overview of everything discussed this week at the Civic Centre chambers. Deep-dive stories will follow in coming days.
A minute of silence for victims of the Bondi stabbing opened proceedings.
"I'd just like to acknowledge FOOD Week as well, what an amazing event," acting mayor Gerald Power said.
"Harmony Day. What an amazing day ... It was just a great celebration of who we are."
The plan to build an inflatable water park at Lake Canobolas passed the first hurdle. It will now go to Cabonne Council for a development application process.
If approved, the facility would include slides, climbing walls and diving areas. Construction south of the main beach is proposed.
"Tony I think this is a boost for our tourism economy," Cr Tony Mileto said.
"It has many benefits for our residents and local children. We often hear they don't have enough to do here. It also adds to a healthy lifestyle."
Cr David Mallard raised concerns about how existing uses - including dragon boating and fishing - would be impacted. Staff report a public consultation will run through Cabonne.
The controversial housing project at 5 Cadogan Crescent was given the go-ahead, with minor changes to design following complaints from nearby residents.
It followed protest from multiple speakers during an open forum, centring on lighting and design concerns.
"Development should be allowed, but they should be developments that consider the neighbours," homeowner Andrew Mckibbon said.
All-but-two councillors - Kevin Duffy and Steve Peterson - voted to approve construction.
"I recognise the residents do have concerns, but when we look at things like this we need to have a legal reason that's going to hold up in court to refuse," Cr Mel McDonell said.
"I don't think ratepayers are going to be happy if we end up in court and spend tens-of-thousands of dollars and lose the case anyway."
Plans for a $4 million residence at 602 Icely Road were approved unanimously. The two-storey building will include an outdoor swimming pool and large balconies.
Funding was also allocated to support an upcoming men's mental health event. More information will be provided this week.
Mayor Jason Hamling and Cr Jack Evans were not in attendance.
The next Orange City Council meeting is scheduled for August 6, 2024.
