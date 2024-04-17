Orange Neon Nights to light up festivities at market's return

Aussie Nightmarkets are set to light up Anzac Park with the Orange Neon Nights event.
Taking place on Saturday, April 20, the event will be a special neon themed event.
To celebrate the theme there will be LED hula and fire dance performances, a neon and pop culture installation.
The night markets will also include their usual popular international street food stalls, gourmet food trucks and trailers, a dedicated dessert section, carnival and sideshow games.
Musicians will perform live until late into the festivities.
There will also be plenty for the kids with children's rides and jumping castles.
For the more active children there will be wristbands for unlimited rides also available for $30.
The event will also include boutique retail and craft stalls with items for sale
Orange Neon Nights will take place from 4pm to 10pm.
Entry to the event will be $2.
Free onsite parking is available and leashed pets are welcome.
The Aussie Nightmarkets first came to Orange in May 2018 where they were aimed at the family market with an event at the Orange Northcourt.
The event has continued to draw crowds ever since.
