Orange's Aussie Night Markets event this Friday, June 23, has been canned due to the region's wet weather forecast.
But the big food show will definitely go on.
Organisers announced on Monday that the colour city's original Winter Markets date would change, pushing the gig for international food-lovers to Sunday, July 2.
"Unfortunately, due to forecasted rain this weekend, we have had to regretfully postpone our Orange Winter Markets event until next week," organisers posted to social media.
"On behalf of the whole [Aussie Night Markets] team, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to see you next week for our full event."
Previously running from 4pm to 10pm, the new date includes a time change of 1pm to 8pm on the Sunday.
Though everything will still be lined up as planned, from glow-in-the-dark fairy floss to loaded churros and bubble waffles making an appearance.
This year's Winter Markets will also feature new gourmet dessert stands with additional food trucks, set to make a return for the 2023 event.
On-site, people can purchase $30 unlimited rides passes kids rides and a jumping castle, with roaming entertainment and live music on throughout the day and evening.
Included will be boutique retail and craft stalls with items for sale, with the event only requiring a two-dollar gold coin donation for entry at the gate.
The site remains at the Northcourt Area, located at the corner of Orange's March and Peisley streets.
Parking is available in surrounding streets with pets also welcome; as long as they are leashed.
For more event information, head online to the Aussie Night Markets page on Facebook.
