Country girls create winning 'champion chicken wrangler' scarecrow

Whether it was the roaring laughter in the car while transporting it or the fact they cleaned up at the end, winning a scarecrow contest together has been nothing but fun for these two friends.
Mates through their kids and the horse riding world, Orange's Jane Lenehan and Michelle Pearce both grew up as country girls who've always loved a good regional show.
But with children and friends competing at the 2024 Sydney Royal Easter Show, the pair figured they'd merge forces and enter a contest there, too.
What they didn't know is they'd walk away with gold for the Best Scarecrow Creation in the 16 years and and over category.
"We put the scarecrow in for a bit of fun and to get a bit of a laugh out of, which we're still having, even now," Ms Lenehan said.
"Even though we're both pretty busy, we just figured 'why should the kids have all of the fun', and then thought 'okay, now we've got to find the time to get it all organised and get this done'.
"We were pretty chuffed with the win and I feel like we pulled it off pretty well, especially being country girls who like to show the city folk what we do out here."
But Ms Lenehan is no stranger to triumph when it comes to creating decoy farm people, having won the scarecrow competition for two consecutive years at the Orange Show.
So, the duo used the winning guy from the colour city - only he went through a bigger revamping of sorts to update his look.
Part of those upgrades included a type of sawhorse to replicate a saddle, where the scarecrow can be seen holding a hobby horse with its stick strategically placed.
"[The design concept] was a bit of a combined effort, because we kept my original scarecrow but Michelle's bright idea was to put it on a horse and change things up a bit," Ms Lenehan said.
"We decided he'd be a champion chicken wrangler, so Michelle made him this big belt buckle, and then we used a few shirts from the kids that they'd grown out of to make the chickens to go around it.
"He's very much made of up-cycled materials stuff we found around the house, like his pool noodle legs and body with a bit of straw thrown in there."
Riding to and from the big smoke with a giant scarecrow in tow, the two friends said the journey from start to finish has provided an endless supply of joy.
Part of the hilarity involved the straw man's collection at the end of the show, where Ms Lenehan had to keep a straight face while telling people at exhibitor gates she was "there to collect a scarecrow".
"The kids were all killing themselves laughing in the car when I had the passes trying to explain what I was doing," she said.
"It still makes me laugh, because it was just so funny."
With first place reaping in $50 prize money, Ms Lenehan and Ms Pearce have big plans for their incoming winnings.
A clean $25 split, the pair feel they've put enough work in worth clinking wine glasses together.
"We think the prize money will probably be spent at one of the local establishments on a well-earned beverage," Ms Lenehan said.
"Understandably, our bragging rights are enormous."
