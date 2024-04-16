'They don't care about us': seniors feel forgotten as devastating cuts loom

The same people who've paid taxes most of their lives, raised kids through tough times and served on the front line think, in today's society, they "don't matter".
At least that's the recurring theme, according to Orange's Seniors Village Hub committee member, Michelle Stevenson, who says the looming date to slash funding is weighing heavy on nearly 400 aged citizens in the Central West who rely on it.
A $5 million Labor government incentive to combat loneliness and social isolation, the Seniors Connected Program is set to be stopped from June 30. The move will oust activity facilitators and leave seniors to figure it out for themselves, Ms Stevenson said.
"At least a dozen people have said at different times 'they [the government] don't care about us, because we won't be voting for much longer'," Ms Stevenson said.
"They think they just don't matter, truly, and it's really sad to think this funding's all going to finish and leave our aged citizens with extremely limited options of things to do or learn about.
"Why isn't the [federal] government saying 'let's roll that money over and keep it going until we can make a better decision' when our seniors are the ones who've paid their taxes for the last 70-odd years?
"Their mental health depends on programs like this, so to think their welfare isn't being considered is extremely upsetting."
The Seniors Village Hub was set up on Kite Street less than two years ago for retirees across Orange, Blayney and Cabonne, and also acts as an overarching umbrella for three different programs.
These include the Combined Pensioners Association (CPA), the University of the Third Age (U3A) Orange, and the Orange Senior Citizens Association (SCA).
No-cost activities hosted by the hub range from arts and crafts workshops, talks from experts to include solicitors, accountants and more, and technology classes with several weekly lunches, to name a few benefits.
There are 377 members on its books, with the Orange base initially one of 12 hubs across the country selected for the program.
Numbers across most of the linked associations have doubled or more since it started.
But organisers are now being encouraged by the government to explore alternative funding opportunities, which Ms Stevenson says is a pointless venture given the hub isn't eligible for other programs.
"None allow for paid wages and we're all old people or busy, so what they're saying is pretty unreasonable, because they're expecting retired people to then go and run a centre," she said.
"We were encouraged to apply for the Strong and Resilient Communities program, but it doesn't allow for core operating costs, so we wouldn't be able to afford a facilitator to conduct the activities like we do now.
"It's incredibly disheartening, because it means locals won't be able to access the variety of free activities; and if we want to try and continue with the hub, it will put a massive strain on our hard-working volunteers."
Leader of The Nationals, David Littleproud urged the federal government to "do the right thing".
He said the life of the Seniors Village Hub program should be extended.
"This program has delivered fantastic results to communities right across Australia and it beggars' belief that this government would wind up such a successful program," Mr Littleproud said.
"I call on the Labor government to use some common sense and commit to extending this project, rather than scrapping it."
The Central Western Daily reached out to the area in charge of the Seniors Connected Program, the Department of Social Services (DSS).
Asking if Labor will or won't consider expanding the program's June 30 timeline, it was also queried what the federal government suggests these hubs do if they're not eligible for other funding packages.
The spokesperson said the Village Hubs incentive was "established as a time-limited activity".
"Any further funding for the Seniors Connected Village Hubs activity is a decision for government," the DSS spokesperson said.
"If Village Hub organisations would like to pursue future funding opportunities, they are encouraged to register with the Australian government's Community Grants Hub website and GrantConnect to receive updates on grants available.
"The government is committing to supporting older Australians where necessary, and ensure continued connection with community."
