'Amazing' home crowd sees Eagles make 'big statement' in come-from-behind win

DU
By Dominic Unwin
April 15 2024 - 11:30am
A raucous home crowd has seen Orange Eagles soar to a "statement" win in their first Waratah 2 Youth League home game.

DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports journalist

