Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Basketball
Good News

Orange Eagles set for big Basketball NSW Western Junior League season

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A boom in participation numbers has forced Orange Eagles to enter additional representative teams in the Basketball NSW Western Junior League.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.