From the beach to the bush, inside this family's giant move to wine country

Name: Jeff Byrne
Role: Winemaker, Owner
Winery: Byrne Farm
My wife's (Bridgette) work moved us from the Gold Coast to the Hunter Valley in 1999, where my winery career began.
It all started in the cellar door at Tower Estate where I was working for the late Len Evans and the consortium of owners in his new project.
I had the opportunity to transition into the winery at Tower Estate and this is where I really fell in love with the industry.
This experience led me to enrolling at CSU Wagga Wagga campus, studying Wine Science.
After graduating I took up the position as chief winemaker at Agnew wines overseeing the production for Audrey Wilkinson, Poole's Rock and Cockfighter's Ghost for 13 years.
Over the time spent working at Tower Estate and Agnew Wines I had the chance to make wines from grapes sourced from vineyards in Orange.
This is where my love affair with the Orange, cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot Noir started.
Hence making the tree change in 2019 to start our own label here in Nashdale where we planted vines in 2020.
Visitors can expect to relax in a homely, country setting on our family property.
They can visit the cellar door and winery, meet Bridgette, Caitlin or me and enjoy some fresh fruit (when in season) from our orchard.
We're lucky to have a small established orchard on the property, with cherries, figs, peaches and apples. Most importantly they can enjoy a great wine from Orange.
I moved the family from the surf in Newcastle to Orange for one reason - Orange Region Chardonnay!!!
The best thing about learning more in the wine world is the 'more you know, the less you know'.
It's easy to be over-whelmed with how many details you can discover about wine and its history.
However, I'd recommend to just keep tasting lots of varieties and styles.
Don't let it overwhelm you. Remember, you are the expert in what you think tastes the best.
I like to think our wines have a uniqueness about them for the effort we put into producing them, the experience and history in dealing with different vintage conditions and most importantly showcasing the fruit characters from the vineyard, which gives each wine it's special style, flavour and attributes.
Rowlee 'Single Vineyard' Arneis. This is a relatively rare Italian white varietal. It's similar to Chardonnay but with a fresh finish.
Chalou Pinot Noir. Great people and handy winemakers. Get in quick as it sells out fast.
Angullong 'Fossil Hill' Tempranillo. It's a lovely Spanish varietal which can be enjoyed throughout the seasons, with and without a meal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.