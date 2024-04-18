Irish skipper reveals catalyst for change at Pride Park on eve of 2024 season

Expect the unexpected.
That's the message from Orange City skipper Colin McGregor ahead of the opening round of the 2024 Blowes Cup on Saturday.
The Lions' Irish captain joined the club in 2019 and, by his own admission, has endured some pretty lean times at Pride Park.
But the 30-year-old lock has seen enough already this pre-season to know the 2024 Lions will turn heads this winter.
"Anyone can jump off a sinking ship but we're heading in the right direction now and the only way is up," McGregor said.
"It's been leaner for no more people than me. I missed 2020 (when the club made the grand final) ... it's definitely been lean but things are beginning to change now."
What's been the catalyst for the change?
Two words: Greg Lee.
The highly credential rugby coach has watched every minute of every rugby game played in the Central West zone over the last three years.
No stone is being left unturned as the new City head coach looks to right the ship and get what was once the powerhouse club in the region back on top.
Off the field, the Lions are building too. Which is important.
The club will field a colts side and its under 16s are strong, too, and along with third grade and second grade seemingly always competitive the goal for the Lions in 2024 is finals in all grades.
But right now, it's all about Lee and what he's brought to the top grade.
"He's been doing some great things with us. We're building on the last couple of years," McGregor added.
"Having had a number of different coaches with City the last couple of years ... this is probably the most forward thinking style of coaching I've had, I would say.
"(We'll play) an exciting brand of rugby. That's the aim this year. We want people to say, regardless of the results, 'that's an exciting brand of rugby Orange City is playing'."
Orange City travels to Dubbo on Saturday to kick-start its 2024 season against the Roos.
First grade kicks off at 3.15pm.
