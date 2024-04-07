Check out all the smiling faces at the 2024 Orange Night Market

The 2024 Night Markets didn't quite go to plan ... but everyone who attended didn't seem to mind.
This year's official opening of FOOD Week took place at the Orange Showground. Organisers were forced to shift the flagshift event to indoors with torrential rain on the radar.
The bureau of meteorology says across Friday and Saturday Orange recorded 91.2 millimetres of rain.
A bumper crowd packed into the showground on Friday night to enjoy everything the Orange region has to offer in terms of food and wine.
Photographer Jude Keogh went along on Friday to snap these photos.
