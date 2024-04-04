'Loved it from the start': Magpies captain rearing to go ahead of historic season opener

For the first time in the club's history, Molong Magpies will field a women's team.
And leading them out on what will no doubt be a special day for the town will be Olivia Hogan.
The second-rower was selected to captain the side during their 2024 Westfund North Cup season despite some initial trepidations from Hogan herself.
"I had a chat to the coach (Peter Haynes) a week prior and he chucked the idea out there. I went 'not a chance, I can't public speak'," she said, dreading the thought of carrying out the post-match presentations.
"It's nerve-wracking, but it's also a huge opportunity. I'm so excited to not only play but be the captain of the first Magpies girls team."
Although the 10s competition will be Hogan's first season of rugby union, she's no stranger to a footy field.
Throughout high school she suited up for Woodbridge Cup in the Western Women's Rugby League comp and throughout university dabbled in league tag.
Following her move back to the Central West, Hogan eyed off a spot in the Molong Bulls Woodbridge Cup league tag team.
That was before she caught wind of the Magpies news which changed everything.
"I went to the first training session and loved it from the start," Hogan added.
It also helped that her partner, Jack Thomas, had glowing things to say about the club.
"He always raves about how fun the bus trips are and how strong the community is," she added.
"I thought it would be unreal to experience that as well."
Although Hogan was keen as mustard right from the word go, it was slow going getting others on board.
Low numbers at training had her starting to doubt whether they could pull off the historic feat.
But at the final session before the Easter long weekend, the turn-out grew three-fold and now they're all systems go.
"It's definitely started to feel more real," Hogan said.
"We've grown from strength to strength and I think it's going to be a huge season. We're all getting the butterflies, ready to run out there on Saturday."
The game will kick off at 12.45pm on April 6 at the Molong Recreation Ground.
The Magpies men will also get their season underway, taking on the Trangie Tigers following the conclusion of the women's game.
