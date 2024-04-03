NRL and Minns join forces to launch bold plan to combat regional crime wave

Some of the biggest names in rugby league will be deployed across the Central West and regional NSW in a bid to stop at-risk youths from committing crimes.
Project Pathfinder was launched on Wednesday in Moree with the help of South Sydney Rabbitohs stars Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker as well as NRLW players Quincy Dodd and Rhiannon Byers.
Project Pathfinder is a partnership between the NSW Police Force, NRL and Youth Justice NSW. The program is designed to provide at-risk teenagers in regional areas with mentorships and opportunities to reach their potential.
The program will see young people provided with unique access to the NRL environment and an NRL mentor to support and engage with their families.
Three young people from the state's north are the first to take part in the program, but Australian Rugby League Chairman Peter V'Landys, who was in Moree for the launch, said the aim was to engage the program right across the bush.
He said Project Pathfinder was as important to the game as the bold foray into Las Vegas to kick-off the 2024 season.
"This is just a small foundation and we'll build the house from here," Mr V'Landys said.
"This initiative is among the most important the commission will take."
Over the Easter long weekend in Orange, two teens were arrested following a string of alleged offences, including a high-speed police chase through the city's central business district.
Police will allege the pursuit reached speeds of around 150km/h in streets normally capped as 50-zones.
The game here is to make sure we don't see young people commit crimes in the first place.- Premier Chris Minns
While in March, 2023, a teenage boy was jailed for his part in a string of car fires and vehicle thefts across Orange.
NSW Premier Chris Minns said stopping this type of behaviour before it happens was the goal of the program.
"I've said it before, my great fear is we'll see a young person commit an offence in a motor vehicle where they kill themselves, family members or friends ... or a member of the public. That would be terrible," he said in Moree.
"The game here is to make sure we don't see young people commit crimes in the first place.
"Sport is an invaluable tool in a young person's life which teaches them vital lessons about teamwork and leadership."
There are NSW Police youth engagement officers across the state ready to deliver the program, and Mr V'Landys said "every Indigenous player in the NRL wants to volunteer" to help.
"The players know how important their role is in society and it is always great to see the impact they make," he said.
"We want to expand by bringing players here directly to the communities and talk to the kids and give them hope."
Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism, Yasmin Catley said she's seen the incredible work out officers do on a local level but "they can't do it alone".
NSW Police Commissioner, Karen Webb believes the NRL and NSW Police can work hand-in-hand to help combat the growing youth crime issue facing large parts of regional NSW.
"Policing in regional communities is not just about reducing crime, it's also about prevention. Being part of diversionary program like Project Pathfinder allows police to connect with young people and help them reach their potential," she said.
