'It gutted me': how Regan pushed through intense pain for big league return

Heidi Regan's not coming back to the Central West until she climbs her way to the top of the national footy ranks.
And why should she aim anywhere other than the NRL Women's Premiership, given Regan's raring to go after a staggering two years off from an ACL injury.
After a recent stint on the Gold Coast representing NSW City Women in the 2024 Harvey Norman National Championships, the Cargo and Manildra product will return to the paddock full-time in July to debut in red and white.
Starting pre-season training on Tuesday night, she'll soon step into St George Illawarra Dragons kit for the 2024 Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership.
"It's so good being back in the fold and I've never been more ready to hear the words 'if you're on time, you're late' when it comes to being part of a team," Regan said.
"I feel like I've been out of touch for two years with injury recovery and I was in a bit of dark place there for a while, because mentally, getting back into it recently and being around the girls again was a mental release.
"Playing drowns noise out for me, so I'm busting to be back out there, where it's all clear and things make sense again."
Having travelled to play in Sydney for Glebe's Dirty Reds, Regan landed a contract with St Mary's for the Harvey Norman NSW Women's Premiership in 2022.
But it was during the season's first trial game when Regan's ACL came undone, forcing the 24-year-old young gun into injury rehabilitation, where a rigorous recovery schedule with twice-weekly physiotherapy appointments became an unwanted norm.
Battling the hard times with a bit of humour, Regan said it wasn't an easy slog that came without its challenges.
"I've got such a great support system, but it was still so hard," she said.
"Being so independent usually, the hardest part was physically not being able to do the things I'd always done, but mentally expecting that I could.
"If I can't do something, I hate it, that's why I just had to keep on pushing and pushing until I got it, working on the strength I could build and pushing through the pain with a bit of laughter where I could.
"But it did, it gutted me physically, emotionally and socially, because footy was my whole life, so I had to work really hard that first year to rise above it all."
Which is why the bar of determination feels like it's been lifted for Regan, who is hell-bent on earning her place in a future Telstra NRL Women's Premiership squad.
A goal she'd had her eye on before, any obstacles along the road to get there now feel even more beatable for one of the Central West's star female fullbacks.
"My head is more and more in this, and hopefully after this year, those NRLW gates will open up for me next year," Regan said.
"I'll pretty much stay in Sydney until I make it and keep pushing myself for what's to come, because NRLW is the end goal other than just living life as best as I can.
"I've been told I've got what it takes as well, so I've got that in the back of my mind, I just need to unlock that confidence again when I'm back on the field and look at more of the positives in my game instead of ripping myself for any negatives.
"I'm very hard on myself, so this year will be about doing a lot more reflecting, and just sitting with myself as a second person and forcing myself to rattle off the pros in my play as well."
Marley Regan's words of wisdom for those coming up through the ranks was to be true to themselves and pursue their footy goals.
She highlighted the importance of being surrounded by people with similar drives in life, where growth is born from a network of good attitudes.
