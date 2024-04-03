'I want to do it for him': Murphy chasing NRL dream while honouring 'little brother'

For any country kid looking to make it on the big stage, Nick Murphy has some words of advice.
"Find your reason why," he said.
It's that extra bit of motivation which the former Orange CYMS junior believes separates players like him from their Sydney counterparts.
Murphy has first hand experience in going toe-to-toe with those who have had it "all right there in front of them" since a young age.
The utility back moved to the big smoke at the end of 2022 to pursue his rugby league career with the Penrith Panthers development program.
He spent the following year with the NRL club's SG Ball side as well as the Windsor Wolves.
In 2024 Murphy was selected in Penrith's Jersey Flegg side and has started each of the team's first four games, with the majority of his time being spent on the wing.
"When boys like us move down, we're a bit of an outsider so you have to work that little bit harder to make it," he added.
"I've got my reason why I want to make my dream come true, so find your reason why, don't let go and keep working hard."
So what is driving the 19-year-old to succeed?
At the beginning of 2020, Murphy was one of many who mourned the death of 13-year-old Harry Greenhalgh.
The pair of budding football stars grew up neighbours, but as Murphy noted, their relationship was more akin to family.
"Harry was like my little brother," he said.
"We'd be out the front kicking the footy or go down to the oval and do a few laps.
"Ever since he passed, he's been my massive reason why. I want to do it for him because he's not going to have the chance."
Murphy has once again been named on the wing for the under 21s round five match against the Manly Sea Eagles on April 6.
Although he spent most of his playing days either at fullback or in the halves, the teenager has taken on the challenge of a new position in his stride.
"If I'm cracking that starting 13, I'm pretty stoked about it," Murphy said.
"Just as long as I can get in there and do my part for the team."
While Group 10 fans would remember Murphy more for his attacking flair, it's on defence that he's hoping to make his mark with Penrith.
"If they can't score then they can't get any points," he added.
So a year-and-a-half into his new life, how has the rising star adjusted?
At first it was difficult moving three hours away from the place he'd called home for 18 years.
But shortly after the relocation, his partner followed suit and at the end of 2023 the couple found a place together in Oran Park which Murphy said had "definitely helped".
How he adapted on the field was just as tough.
"The speed and the fitness, the skill and the size. The boys are huge," he said.
"It's only under 21s but some of them are bigger than the boys playing first grade back home.
"It's definitely a pretty big adjustment, but that's the way it is nowadays so you've got to bite your teeth and get in front of them."
Now into his second season with the Panthers, Murphy is feeling a lot more comfortable both on and off the field.
With another year of Jersey Flegg eligibility left in 2025, he knows there's only one thing he can do to eventually play in the NRL.
"Work your ass off and if you get the opportunity then take it and don't let go."
