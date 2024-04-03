Player numbers 'concern' leads PMP to create deadline for clubs

Peter McDonald Premiership clubs have been given a deadline to confirm their sides as worries around player numbers continue.
With less than a month until the opening round of the 2024 season, a number of clubs are still in need of players across senior and junior ranks.
Parkes, Nyngan and Lithgow all have low registration numbers while there have also been talk of struggles at Forbes and Orange Hawks at times during the off-season.
The situation was one of the main talking points at a PMP meeting last week.
Western Rams chairman Ross McDermott came out of that still harbouring some concerns, but he was given assurances by the clubs things would be right by the deadline date of April 10.
That deadline has been set so the competition doesn't have a repeat of last year when the Cowra Magpies withdrew from first grade shortly before the season began.
"We were concerned with a number of registrations, but a lot of clubs are just starting to have trials now," McDermott said.
"At Parkes, I think there were only seven or eight seniors registered but (club president) Tony Dwyer was at the meeting he gave us a guarantee and said they haven't (registered yet) because they haven't played.
"It's a concern but I think it's all being well managed by the PMP board."
One positive was the Wellington Cowboys, who failed to form an under 18s side last season, but reported strong numbers across all four grades this year.
Parkes was one win away from the grand final in 2023 but the Spacemen lost star forwards Jack Buchanan, Takitau Mapapalangi and Will Wardle early in the off-season.
That put them on the back foot while a number of senior and league tag players have also made moves to second tier Woodbridge Cup clubs.
At Nyngan, the main area of concern is the juniors and league. At the meeting, the Tigers reported they had 12 "definites" for the under 18s. Number concerns are nothing new for Nyngan - the smallest town in the competition - and the Tigers committee is hard at work rounding up more players.
The Lithgow Workies Wolves, another who has had its fair share of player number battles in recent times, were another worry but have historically always registered a host of players late on.
While pleased to hear that, McDermott and the PMP board have created the deadline to stop that happening and create certainty around the competition.
"There have been some worrying signs but it's really nothing in particular at this stage," McDermott said.
The chairman added he was confident all 12 clubs would be in a position to field teams in each of the four grades this season.
The deadline is one initiative to ensure that while another is having all clubs pay a bond - a figure wasn't confirmed but it's believed to be in the thousands - before the season begins.
The money will be returned to clubs but they will also be fined for any breaches.
Clubs are also required to have two representatives at another next meeting next Monday where NSW Rugby League and Western officials will go through the PMP 2024 handbook and rules.
