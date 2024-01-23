Why the 2024 FOOD Week festival could be the biggest yet

Orange's claim as the food and wine capital of NSW is going from strength to strength, says president of FOOD Week Charlotte Gundry.
One of Australia's longest running food festivals, FOOD Week has officially launched for 2024, with organisers confirming a a bumper program of celebrations and authentic collaborations between the region's best food producers, wineries, restaurants and chefs.
Ms Gundry believes the food movement, quality of produce and "the talents of our cooks and chefs are as strong as ever in the region", and it's why this year's event could be the biggest in the 30-year history of the festival.
The 2024 FOOD Week kicks off on Friday, April 5 with the traditional night markets at Robertson Park and runs through to Sunday, April 14.
This year, FOOD Week invites festival goers to 'elevate your plate', which is a motto designed to heighten the focus on the enjoyment and importance of carefully prepared, fresh, local and seasonal produce.
"FOOD Week was always about celebrating every aspect of what makes food of the Orange district great, elevating and sharing the experience. FOOD Week 2024 will once again deliver on the foundations established decades ago, it continues to delight and draw visitors to the region," Ms Gundry said.
The 2024 FOOD Week program highlights include artisan workshops, farm to fork food trails, wine masterclasses, picnics in the vines, meals cooked with fire, food train journeys, winery tours, banquets, degustation lunches and dinners, produce and producer showcases, menus inspired from around the globe, food and wine markets and event menus designed to match food with the perfect wines.
Hugely popular events, Forage and the Sampson Street Long Lunch are expected to sell out quick.
However, there are plenty of events on the 10-day program.
Over 26,000 visitors are expected to attend, with 10,000 meals served, 6000 bottles of wine on show throughout the 100 events.
FOOD Week - FOOD stands for Food of the Orange District - was established over 30 years ago, with the aim of championing the region's produce, celebrating local growers, orchardists, wineries, and regional chefs.
Full program of events and tickets booking links can be found at www.orangefoodweek.com.au and further information about visiting the Orange Region at www.orange360.com.au
