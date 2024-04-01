Plan to lower speed limit on major Orange road revealed

Plans to investigate lowering the speed limit along a major Orange road have emerged.
The proposal to endorse dropping Pinnacle Road from 80km/h to 60km/h will be debated by Orange City Council this week.
Driver and cyclist safety is cited as the primary reason behind the push from Cr Steve Peterson.
"If there's council appetite ... we want to investigate what people that use the road want," he told the Central Western Daily on Monday.
"And then [we would] make a case for a change if, once we've done our consultation, we think it's necessary."
Sharp corners, distracting views and blind driveways are listed by council staff as additional factors making the road unsafe.
Transport for New South Wales is responsible for setting speed limits across the state. Under the plan, Orange City Council would write to the department requesting review.
The motions calls for councillors to:
A community survey will likely be first run via the YourSay website.
In March the speed limit through Lucknow was dropped from 60km/h to 50km/h for "pedestrian safety."
