These projects have a real buzz about them

Is it a clock? Why bees? What a joke.
We've heard all of the above ad nauseam for the better part of the last six months following the announcement the Orange Civic Theatre will house the artwork 'Dancing with Bees' on its walls facing Robertson Park.
And those comments, and then some, were trotted out again this week following the work's official unveiling on Wednesday night.
Is it a clock? Who cares.
Why bees? Well, bees are pretty fitting for Orange given the district we live in.
And ... what a joke? Well, no. It's far from a joke.
Council has copped plenty for this project, most of which it's fair to say has been over the top.
We're lucky in Orange we have a wide-range of interests shared across our region. We hear about food and wine plenty, but there are other areas in which Orange can hang its hat on as a hub for regional NSW.
Our sporting facilities are largely the envy of other regional centres, and even some in metro Sydney, our tourism sector is the strongest west of the mountains, we're a growing hub for decentralisation and Business Orange would have to be one of the best run organisations in regional NSW, making our business community one of the most connected in the state.
While the construction of the new conservatorium and planetarium marks a line in the sand moment for our city.
So why not the arts as well?
Dancing with Bees, alongside the Daniel Templeman's redesign of a CBD laneway on Summer Street, are two projects you could absolutely call out of the box.
But why not give artists a crack here in Orange? The bulk of the funds used to facilitate both works come from arts grants. The money has to be used for ... art? Somewhere along the line, shouldn't council and our arts community be given a small pat on the back for throwing its hat in the ring to secure these grants?
Those involved with both projects believe the interest in Zanny Begg's bee clock is there and the tourists will venture to Orange to check it out. The proof will be in the pudding. Here's hoping they're right.
And as for council wasting ratepayers' money?
Perhaps the only thing council is guilty of in this instance is poor timing. On the back of the Lords Place drama, the last thing anyone needed was another reason to poke fun at our local government.
With council elections in September, perhaps that might be something for a new council to keep in mind as we head into a new term.
Editor, Nick McGrath
