First lights installed for 'fresh new' laneway overhaul in Orange CBD

The first lights have been installed for a "fresh new" laneway overhaul in Orange.
A team of workers spent Monday bolting LED strips into the ceiling of Kathmandu Laneway off Summer Street.
The space is slated for completion on Wednesday, with an official opening planned that night alongside the Bee Clock.
"We're definitely excited to see a fresh new look," Bed, Bath & Table deputy manager Lisa Garlic told the Central Western Daily this month.
"I don't know if the loitering will stop ... We're just excited to see a fresh new look, and we hope that it stays that way."
Fluorescent purple lighting, a honeycomb-inspired ceiling installation, and vertical black lines will be fitted in the tunnel connecting Summer Street to Central Square car park.
Costs are estimated at $200,000. Orange City Council will pay $100,000, with the remained covered by government grants.
The artwork is scheduled to launch alongside the Bee Clock on March 27, from 7.15pm.
Initial plans attracted controversy on Orange City Council, narrowly passing six votes to five.
Proponents said the design is visually appealing, will improve safety, attract tourists, and improve foot traffic for businesses.
Opponents argued $200,000 is unreasonably expensive, council should not be spending money on facilities it does not fully own, and questioned why an artist from Orange was not contracted. Some were also critical of the staff approval process.
"I don't feel there is community support ... the current council was not able to vote on the golden balls or the bee clock," Cr Steve Peterson told the chamber at the time.
"It actually undermines everything else we do, and creates quite a false impression that we're not responsible with ratepayers' hard earned money.
"Please don't demonstrate we're out of touch and this is what we think that's actually [wanted]."
Cr Mel McDonell said: "Businesses are absolutely 100 per cent behind this because they know it's going to make our CBD more vibrant, more attractive. It's going to bring people through that alleyway. It's just a beautiful piece of art."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.