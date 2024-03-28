Hampers full of Orange produce won before FOOD Week

Four delighted Central Western Daily subscribers took home a delicious hamper full of local produce on Wednesday in honour of Orange FOOD Week.
The FOOD Week organising committee provided the hampers to be given away by the CWD.
Each contained prosecco from See Saw Wines and wine from Swiming Bridge, there was Peabody Pure Honey, fresh apples and pears, Argle Saffron Sugarcubes, Second Mouse cheese, a FOOD Week cheese board and local perservatives. All sourced from the Orange region.
The hampers were won by Jenny Webb, Nikki Arden, Christine Omrod and Tim Williams who answered the question 'what is your favourite FOOD Week activity and why?'
Did you miss out on this giveaway? Don't worry. Next week we'll be giving away double passes to the Producers' Market and the Night Markets. Don't miss out!!
Many thanks to the Food of Orange District committee for supplying the hampers and making this competition possible.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.