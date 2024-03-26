Win a FOOD Week hamper with local produce: Subscriber giveaway

Scroll down for the entry form.
FOOD Week is right around the corner, to celebrate we are giving away three hampers full of delicious local produce, courtesy of the FOOD Week committee.
On Wednesday evening, you could be enjoying a delicious hamper full of wine and prosecco from See Saw Wines and Swinging Bridge, there's Peabody Pure Honey, fresh apples and pears, Argle Saffron Sugar Cubes, FOOD Week cheese board, local preservatives from the Orange region.
To enter, simply tell us in 25 words or less what your favourite FOOD week event is and why. We'll announce the winners at 3.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Given the nature of the giveaway, we'd advise you pick up the hamper on Wednesday afternoon. It is refrigerated, but obviously, fresh is best!
Cut out the middle man! Get to the Producers' Market during FOOD Week and find out where your delicious produce is coming from.
Many thanks to the Food of Orange District committee for supplying the hampers and making this competition possible.
