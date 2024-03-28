'Completely functioning bee clock that keeps perfect time' and CBD laneway project unveiled

The final two pieces of Orange City Council's Future City public art project have been completed and the artists behind the designs could not be happier.
Zanny Begg's dancing bee clock and Daniel Templeman's redesign of a CBD laneway were officially unveiled to the public on March 27 and 28.
Ms Begg said just because there are no numbers on her "experimental" clock did not mean people wouldn't be able to tell the time.
"Rather than it being nine o'clock it's neon cuckoo bee o'clock, or midday and midnight are the honey bee," she said.
"It is a completely functional clock that keeps perfect time, even to daylight savings. I think people will find that it is fairly easy to read once you give up the idea you're looking for numbers."
Located on the outside of the Orange Civic Theatre, 'Dancing with Bees' consists of digital imagery and video shown 24 hours a day on two circular screens.
It features videos of dancers filmed by Orange production company Little Image Co, as well as a series of high-resolution images of native bees photographed by the artist at the Insect and Mite Collection at the NSW DPI Biosecurity Unit.
Ms Begg hoped the clock would invite people to slow down and reimagine time "back as it was connected to seasons and the natural world."
"Bees were a really beautiful way of doing that because they're one of the smallest parts of the ecosystem and our native bees are so beautiful and complex," she added.
"I think it's like a little jewel that glows and I hope it's something over time people want to come back and have a look at.
"I hope it becomes part of the fabric of the city."
'Aperture' is a light installation that consists of a series of ceiling-mounted geometric forms fitted with LED lighting designed to create a sense of movement along the laneway between the Central Square car park and Summer Street.
It has turned the rundown laneway into a brighter space with the aim to delight pedestrians passing through.
Mr Templeman said what attracted him to this project was the ability to do work in an "interesting" space.
"To come in here and transform it and put my ideas into the place is pretty exciting," he said.
"You do the experiment in your studio and you try the materials and have renders so you have some idea of what it will look like. But seeing it all together in real space and seeing how people respond is very exciting."
Dancing with Bees is funded by Creative Australia, Create NSW, the NSW Government and Orange City Council, and Aperture is funded by the NSW Government and Orange City Council.
