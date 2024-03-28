Tributes to tireless volunteer who 'always saw the good in people'

Ruth O'Malley was never one to toot her own horn; the best volunteers never do.
But in 2017 at the age of 85, the beloved member of Orange got more attention than she ever bargained for.
Having given her time and effort to organisations like Meals on Wheels, St Vincent de Paul, Wangarang and countless others over the course of more than 30 years, she received a knock on her door in the morning of May 8.
Standing in front of her was Natalia Cooper and the team from Channel 9's Today show.
"Oh my goodness," you heard a surprised Mrs O'Malley say in front of a live national audience, before admitting she had no idea why the group had gathered outside her house.
After being told it was because she had won $10,000 as their Knock of Cash winner, Mrs O'Malley was stunned.
"I don't believe it," she added.
"The head's not capable of coping anymore."
Asked if she was going to buy something nice for herself with the money, almost disgusted by the thought Mrs O'Malley gave a simple "no, what a waste" accompanied by a laugh and a smile.
Seven years later and her son, John O'Malley, remembered the moment like it was yesterday.
"It was great, but I don't think it mattered to mum," he said.
"She wasn't in it to be seen doing the right thing. She saw something that needed doing and she did it. Whether that was for the community or her family, that's just how she rolled."
On Mach 16, 2024 at the age of 92, Mrs O'Malley died.
A mother to nine and grandmother to many, many more, she first got involved in volunteering with palliative care organisation Anson Cottage.
This followed on from the death of her husband Tony O'Malley from a brain tumour in 1989.
Having essentially acted as his palliative nurse for the 12 months leading up to his death, most people would not have been willing to volunteer in the sector after that.
Mrs O'Malley wasn't like most people
"That was the thing with mum, it wasn't an overt thing, it was just the nature of her," Mr O'Malley said.
"She had that way of making everyone feel special."
Her daughter, Margaret O'Neill, remembered her mum as someone who never took a moment to rest and always made sure her children had the perfect birthday cake.
"She never sat down and watched TV. She was always ironing after hours or making school lunches for the next day," Mrs O'Neill said.
"She'd be in the kitchen making porridge with a stroller under one foot, stirring with one hand and a basinet going the other way."
To sum up his mother's kind-hearted nature, Mr O'Malley recalled a time a when a young man drunkenly stumbled into her home.
Instead of calling the police or a neighbour for help, Mrs O'Malley struck up a conversation, gave them something to eat and called his mother to come pick him up.
"Mum saw the good in people and had that way of putting them at ease," Mr O'Malley added.
