Police on the hunt for truck after alleged hit-and-run leaves cyclist dead

Police are searching for a truck believed to be linked to a horrific collision that killed a cyclist in the Central West on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Drive in Glenelg - 19 kilometres north-west of Grenfell - at around 11.10am on March 25 following reports a cyclist was found unconscious.
Believed to be a 67-year-old man, the cyclist was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
He is still yet to be formally identified.
Initial inquiries by police revealed the cyclist - who was wearing high visibility clothing at the time - may have been injured after being struck from a southbound vehicle.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Officers are now hunting for more information, appealing for witnesses who may have seen the alleged failed-to-stop crash incident.
Police believe the suspected collision occurred between 8.15am and 8.30am on Monday morning.
Police are urging those who may have seen an F Series Isuzu truck, with a missing passenger-side mirror or damage to the passenger door, to contact authorities.
It's believed the truck was travelling from Glenelg to Grenfell.
NSW Police have established a crime scene, with Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) officers to investigate the incident.
With inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continuing, anyone with dashcam footage is also being urged to present evidence to police.
Anyone with information about this incident can also contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or by lodging a report via the website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.