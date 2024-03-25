Cyclist dead following horror collision between bike and car

A cyclist has died after a horrific crash in the Central West on Monday.
Emergency services were called to Henry Lawson Drive in Grenfell at around 11.10am on March 25 following reports a cyclist and car had collided.
Believed to be a 67-year-old man, the cyclist was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics, however, he died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified.
First published at 4.30pm, an update from police at 8.10pm revealed initial inquiries indicated the cyclist - who was wearing high visibility clothing at the time - may have been injured after being struck from a southbound vehicle that failed to stop.
NSW Police have established a crime scene, with Crash Investigation Unit (CIU) officers to investigate the incident.
A spokesperson from the NSW Police says inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or by lodging a report via the website.
