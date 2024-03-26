Check out all the faces from the Woodbridge Cup 10s at Blayney

It was a big weekend of footy at Blayney with the annual Woodbridge Cup 10s tournament.
First grade played the cup and plate competitions while the under 18s held a sevens tournament over on field two at King George VI Oval.
Canowindra Tigers and Molong Bulls took out the 10s and sevens respectively while CSU Mungoes won the men's plate.
The Tigers edged their new rivals 17-16 thanks to a late try to recruit and ex-Bathurst Panther and Mungo Zac Hunt.
New teams Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears made their presence felt, having a team in each final.
We were roving the sidelines all day and snapped some shots of every team in action with some old faces and plenty of new ones standing out.
You can find the second instalment of our gallery above.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.