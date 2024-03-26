Street works underway in CBD as new indoor markets prepared for opening

Road works are underway in the Orange CBD as new indoor markets are prepared for opening.
One lane is closed off outside the former PCYC building at 98 Byng Street, soon to be "Dirty Janes".
A new water connection to the building is being installed by Orange City Council for a fire sprinkler system.
One lane on Byng Street will remain closed until Tuesday afternoon, with work due to wrap up Wednesday.
The new business will comprise a cafe and indoor market featuring almost one hundred permanent stalls for "antique ... or homemade" products.
Interior walls have been demolished, ground-floor windows have been enlarged, and the exterior will be fitted with a one metre-high tile facade.
Operating hours are 10am to 5pm, seven days a week. Peak periods are expected to attract about 200 people per day.
The stretch of Byng Street will be resurfaced by council workers.
