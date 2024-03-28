Noisy neighbours trigger re-homing plan after more than 50 complaints

Barking residents in town might be moving to a new space after council received more than 50 noise complaints from neighbours during the past two years.
The holding kennels on Phillip Street opposite Molong Central School have triggered a series of grievances from December 2021 to the present day, with residents fed up after hearing dogs bark all-hours of the evening.
Complaints came from three residents living in Smith and Park streets, with houses ranging from 90 to 150 metres away from the facility.
A recent complaint submitted to council on Friday, March 15, 2023, Park Street resident Brian Loud wrote:
"Once again, we have been disturbed with barking dog/dogs held in the Cabonne Council compound ... with no positive and constructive outcome ever achieved," he said.
"I ask Cabonne councillors to strive for a positive and professional outcome, and address these concerns that have been raised on many occasions.
"I request this complaint to be read in the next council meeting."
The site holds impounded and seized dogs, which has operated for roughly 40 years.
But Cabonne Council is now considering the pound's relocation from Molong's centre, to land on the outskirts of town instead.
The proposed site sits adjacent to Molong's sewage treatment plant (STP) on 1.2 hectares of land, located to the north of town off the Mitchell Highway.
Plans to establish a new animal-holding facility on the council-owned land was first granted consent on June 29, 2023, with development costs estimated at $400,880.
The site, however, is currently being used by council to store large quantities of soil excavated from the ongoing Bank Street beautification project.
For the land to house a new or temporary pound, the fill would need to go elsewhere, and the area then levelled to add a concrete slab.
Council proposed then installing a large colorbond shed with roller doors as the temporary impound structure, with an approximate cost of $9000.
Water supply from a rainwater tank would also be needed for washing down holding pens, along with security fencing and gates.
The proposal outlines a single-story, concrete block building with specifics to include:
Council said the existing Phillip Street facility would be suitable for re-purposing to house surrendered or seized domestic cats in approved cages.
Obligated under the Companion Animals Act to receive seized cats, council is currently unable to do so as there are no suitable holding facilities available.
Council says it will continue to seek funding opportunities for the proposed development, hopeful consideration will be given due to the "land use conflict" issues surrounding barking disturbances.
