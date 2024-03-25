Can these undefeated young guns win Orange a state title?

Orange Netball Association under 17s coach Mardi Aplin says she's "excited" to see what her side can do after they went undefeated through the West Central West Regional League.
Orange 2 (under 17s) defeated Orange 1 (opens) in the final as teams from Bathurst, Mudgee, Dubbo, Parkes, Blayney and Cowra descended on Anzac Park on March 23-24.
The junior side went undefeated through the pool stage before beating Bathurst under 17s 56-29 and Orange 1 61-42 in the semi-final and grand final respectively.
Aplin said the result was a boost ahead of the highly anticipated Senior State Titles in June, given the obstacles throw their way.
"We only had nine players," she said.
"Lucy Wilson wasn't able to play the grand final, she was ruled out with a concussion so we only went in with eight players into the grand final.
"They're a very versatile team as to where they play.
"They did really, really well. They're a really strong team with really good skills.
"It's just a matter of continuing to work on our culture and our getting to know each other a bit more before leading into state titles.
"It's exciting to see what will happen for the rest of the year."
The Colour City once again flexed their muscles against their regional rivals, finishing first and second on the ladder.
With players from both sides plying their trade in the ONA first division, Aplin said it was testament to the strength of the city's talent.
"It was great to obviously have two Orange teams in the final," she said,
"It's nice to see Orange still being quite dominant but really impressive that these young kids were able to come with a win.
"It's always a good rivalry. It's always a good game."
Aplin didn't want to single out any one performer and said she was really pleased to see the side moving across the court as one.
"To be totally honest, I don't really think it was anyone individually," she said.
"I know it probably sounds a bit cliche but what we've been working on in training is just about a full court defence, one on one pressure and all the girls were able to do it.
"If people are doing their job in front of them, then it makes it easier for the back end to pick off intercepts and things like that.
"I think everyone really did their job no matter where they played and we had to play with people across the court."
