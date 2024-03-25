Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Can these undefeated young guns win Orange a state title?

DU
By Dominic Unwin
March 25 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange Netball Association under 17s coach Mardi Aplin says she's "excited" to see what her side can do after they went undefeated through the West Central West Regional League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.