Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Pats pair put on remarkable stand to give Cavs an almighty scare

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 25 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's built up a reputation as one of St Pat's Old Boys' biggest hitters in modern times but Derryn Clayton had to channel a rare patient side of his batting game during the weekend's Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) grand final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

More from sports
Pats pair put on remarkable stand to give Cavs an almighty scare
Derryn Clayton and Percy Raveneau's partnership nearly delivered St Pat's Old Boys a grand final win. Picture supplied.
They came up just 15 runs short of the target.
Alexander Grant
No comments
Kinross feeling 'relieved' while third grade decider lasts less than two hours
Walter Prowse plays a shot for Kinross. Picture by Carla Freedman
They ran into their bogey team in the grand final on Saturday.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
'Lost for words': Buckley takes five in nail-biting grand final
Kyle Buckley reacts to a close call from his bowling. Picture by Carla Freedman
The tension was palpable at Wade Park.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.