'Lost for words': Buckley takes five in nail-biting grand final

Cavaliers has won back-to-back Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) premierships in a thrilling match against St Pat's Old Boys.
Bowled out for 167 after a wet first day, Cavs took to a sunny Wade Park on Sunday, March 24 and proceeded to bowl Saints out for 152 just before 5pm.
The man responsible for most of the damage was Kyle Buckley, who took 5-53 including the crucial wicket of Percy Raveneau who had dug in alongside Derryn Clayton to edge Pat's closer and closer to victory.
Player of the match Buckley said the game was on a knife-edge over the two days.
"They don't get much tighter than that I think," he said.
"It could have gone either way I reckon. I'm a bit lost for words.
"It was a massive effort for us to get back up after not posting anywhere near as many runs as what we would have liked to.
"I don't think we ever felt like we were on top of the game at any stage.
"I wouldn't say we were the better team for a long period of time today, but we sort of stuck to it and we got the result."
Things hadn't looked good for the men in maroon on Saturday.
John Warrington and Cameron Laird were bowled for ducks while Matt Corben departed for just nine and Bailey Ferguson 12.
Hugh Middleton (35), Tom Blowes (43) and Charlie Greer (28 not out) steadied the ship and got them to what turned out to be enough.
Buckley was full of praise for Blowes in particular.
"I think the man of the match probably should have gone to young Tommy Blowes if I'm completely honest with you," he said.
"I thought his 40 odd in that first innings when we were in real trouble got us to a total that was defendable.
"I don't necessarily think I took the game apart with my ability but it seemed to fall my way. It was a real team effort, which is what wins premierships.
"Honestly, at 30 I'm enjoying my cricket more than I ever had these last couple of seasons, it's just a great team.
"I hope that we can keep this together for a long period of time."
NSW Country representative Hugh Parsons was the star for Saints, taking 6-66.
Ball in hand, Cavs got off to a good start, getting rid of Bailey Brien (17), Andrew Brown (3), Adam Ryan (22) and Parsons (5) to severely damage Pat's chances of a win.
Clayton and Raveneau put on an epic partnership to take the Bathurst side to within 40 of victory when Buckley struck - the ball flying into the hands of an acrobatic Corben.
Cavs celebrated with palpable relief as they put one hand on the trophy, which would shortly be permanently in their grip as the tail was mopped up.
