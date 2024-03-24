Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

'Lost for words': Buckley takes five in nail-biting grand final

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 24 2024 - 7:52pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Cavaliers has won back-to-back Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) premierships in a thrilling match against St Pat's Old Boys.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
'Lost for words': Buckley takes five in nail-biting grand final
Kyle Buckley reacts to a close call from his bowling. Picture by Carla Freedman
The tension was palpable at Wade Park.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Who did we spot playing at the Woodbridge Cup 10s in Blayney?
Action from the Woodbridge 10s at Blayney. Picture by Dominic Unwin
Click to see the first part of our mega gallery.
Dominic Unwin
No comments
Tigers aim to break 29-year drought after nail-biting Woodbridge 10s final
The victorious Canowindra Tigers with the trophy. Picture by Dominic Unwin
Fans got a glimpse of the Woodbridge Cup's newest rivalry.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.