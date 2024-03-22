Why is PM Anthony Albanese in the Central West today?

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has touched down for a lightning visit to the region.
The Labor leader arrived in Eugowra about 11am on Friday, briefly speaking to residents and the media.
It comes more than a year after the community was decimated by flooding. Many residents are still living in temporary accommodation.
"Tragically, we see far too many of these disasters," the Prime Minister said.
"I'm proud to be Australia's Prime Minister ... days like this is when you see what great people Australians are; how tough they are, how they bounce back and how they're so positive."
Almost $600 million has been spent on flood recovery in NSW by the state and federal governments since the string of disasters in 2022.
Multiple Eugowra residents in temporary "pod homes" told the Central Western Daily more support is needed to return to their water-damaged properties.
"It's tough. And my heart goes out to people," the Prime Minister said.
"Our government is doing what we can in partnership with the state government in partnership with local government, in partnership with the Reconstruction Authority.
"We continue to recognise that there are people who are still doing it tough. I'm on the ground here."
No new policies or funding packages were announced.
The CWD attempted to question the Prime Minister on federal funding plans for the Great Western Highway and treatment of Orange farmers by supermarket giants. He declined.
Mr Albanese briefly spoke on on the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, foreign policy, and proposed religious discrimination law changes.
In January, the Prime Minister visited Orange to kick off construction of the new Conservatorium and Planetarium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.