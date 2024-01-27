Prime Minister touches down in Orange as works begin on $33 million dollar project

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Orange on Saturday where he helped officially launch construction of a multi-million dollar project.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The new Orange Regional Conservatorium and Planetarium project will include a 275-seat auditorium, a 65-seat planetarium auditorium and 40 practice studios and rehearsal spaces.
The $33.5 million project includes $10 million from the Australian Government, with Mr Albanese anticipating it will help "transform the region".
"It will add to the other world-class facilities that are right here in Orange and create a precinct that's about arts, about entertainment, about learning, that will boost tourism and importantly will create jobs," he said.
"Orange, we have lift-off."
Construction fences have been erected around the site in the North Court, on the corner of March and Peisley streets, behind the Civic precinct.
Site preparation work has started and earthworks begun earlier in the week to remove top soil and level the site ahead of excavations for the building's foundations.
At its peak, there will be 50-60 people working on the site. Over the 18-month life of the project, between 500 to 700 individuals will be working on the project at different times.
"The reason why community infrastructure going through local government is a good idea is because you get local procurement, you get that local multiplier," the prime minister added.
"You will get jobs created because the mayor here and the council will ensure that benefit flows through to local communities."
Prior to Mr Albanese's visit to Orange on January 27, the most recent time a Prime Minister of Australia visited the city was in January of 2020.
On that occasion it was Scott Morrison who announced drought-relief funding.
For Mr Albanese, this was his first trip to Orange in a decade at which time he was the federal infrastructure minister. That visit saw him pledge $3.6 million in funding for the Orange Aquatic Centre indoor pool.
"I was a regular visitor to this extraordinary, vibrant, beautiful growing city and it is wonderful to be back here today," Mr Albanese added.
"This conservatorium and planetarium will transform this cultural precinct which is vital that people in this great regional city have the same access to culture, arts, music and learning as people in Sydney or Canberra have.
"We need to ensure our regional cities grow. It makes sense to have regional economic development. You need to ensure that the cultural life of a city such as this can continue to grow into the future."
Orange Mayor Jason Hamling, who was in attendance on Saturday morning said the construction company tasked with completing the project would source 80 per cent of contractors from the Orange area with "only specialist trades" coming from out of town.
On top of the Federal Government's funding, $5 million will be provided from the NSW Government's Creative Capital Funding program and up to $18.5 million from Orange City Council.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.